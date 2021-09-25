Gulab Cyclone: IMD issues yellow alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & West Bengal

cyclone

The next 12-24 hours are going to be crucial for a few states in India as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has issued a cyclone warning for some parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. There has been a low pressure is building over the Bay of Bengal, due to which there may be heavy rain with cyclonic storms in the next 12 hours.

The cyclone is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha in the next 12 hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in some areas of the state and have named it 'Cyclone Gulab'.

The IMD took to Twitter to inform everyone about this alert. It said that it can cross the coasts of South Odisha North Andhra Pradesh around Kalingapatnam by the evening of 26 September.

Depression intnsfd into a Deep Depression over North & adj central BoB, likely to intnsify into a CS next 12 hrs & to cross south Odisha north AP coasts around Kalingapatnam by eve of 26Sept.

Cyclone Alert for north AP & adj south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone pic.twitter.com/9Zru7Ybpm0 September 25, 2021

To tackle the cyclone, the Kolkata police has opened a control room named 'Unified Command Center'. All police stations and divisions in this area have been asked to be on high alert. Apart from this, 15 teams of NDRF have been deployed in 15 coastal areas of West Bengal and 4 teams for Kolkata for flood, relief and rescue operations.

A cyclone is named when the wind speed of a cyclonic storm is more than 40 miles per hour.