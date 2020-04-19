Headlines

India

Gujarat youth chops off his tongue to eradicate coronavirus from village

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 12939 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 506 fatalities have been reported.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 12:03 PM IST

A Gujrat youth by the name of Ravinder Sharma chopped off his own tongue with a blade thinking it will eradicate the coronavirus from his native village in Madhya Pradesh.

The 20-year old, who hails from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, was working at the Bhawani Mata Temple in Suigam (Gujarat) for the past 15 months or more.

According to sources, Narinder decided to conduct the act after seeing a Goddess in his dream who instructed him to cut his tongue at the Nadeshwari Mata Temple in Narabet (Gujarat) to eradicate the COVID-19 virus from his village.

He fell unconscious due right after cutting his tongue due to the excessive blood loss and was rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and was admitted to a civil hospital in Suigam.

BSF, in a press release, urged all the civilians to not have such superstitious beliefs because the only way to fight the coronavirus is by following the guidelines issued by the government. They also requested everyone to follow social distancing, wear masks and to keep washing their hands.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Delhi comes next, followed by Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala as the worst-hit states due to the virus.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed. Presenting an analysis of the deaths on Saturday, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Luv Aggarwal highlighted that the data on deaths reported so far reinforces that elderly people and people with comorbidities are at higher risk.

The mortality rate so far has been 3.3%. Further, 14.4% of the deceased were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3% in the age group of 45-60 years, 33.1% in the age group of 60-75 years and 42.2% above 75 years, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 5 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 12939 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 506 fatalities have been reported.

