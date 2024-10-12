The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences over the death of six people after a wall collapsed at a private company's construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain," the PMO said in a post on X. "Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims," the post mentioned. At least six people died and many are feared trapped after the wall of a private company collapsed in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, the District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, Hasrat Jasmine said,

"This is a private company that was under construction. The incident happened around 1.45 pm. As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered." "A 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive and as per his statement, 8-9 people were working here. 2-3 people are still trapped. We pray to God that we rescue them alive," he added. According to officials, a rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

