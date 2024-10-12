Rescue teams have been working relentlessly since the collapse, with emergency personnel striving to recover the bodies and search for survivors.

In a tragic event, at least nine laborers lost their lives and one person was injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday, as reported by news agency PTI, citing police sources.

Rescue teams have been working relentlessly since the collapse, with emergency personnel striving to recover the bodies and search for survivors. The incident occurred while the laborers were digging a pit for an underground tank at a factory in Jasalpur village, near Kadi town, about 37 km from the district headquarters. The under-construction wall gave way, burying the laborers under loose soil.

The collapse happened around 1:45 PM at the building site of a private company, according to Mehsana District Development Officer Dr. Hasrat Jasmine, who spoke to news agency ANI.

“As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered,” Dr. Jasmine stated. A 19-year-old boy was rescued alive, giving hope to the ongoing efforts. His account suggested there were 8-9 workers on-site, and the rescue team is continuing its efforts to reach the remaining 2-3 people. “We pray to God that we rescue them alive,” she added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it "extremely sad."

PM Modi also extended his wishes for the quick recovery of the injured and assured that the local administration, under state supervision, is providing all necessary assistance. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).