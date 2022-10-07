Photo: Facebook | Gujarat Vande Bharat Expressway again dented after collision with cow; Ashwini Vaishnav clarifies

An official reported that the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express struck a cow on Friday near the Gujarati station of Anand, causing minor damage to the train's nose panel. The newly launched semi-high speed train's nose cone had to be replaced the day before after hitting four buffaloes. The train only received a little dent on the nose cone panel in the most recent incident, according to the railway official.

The event occurred on Friday at 3:48 pm close to Anand, which is around 432 kilometres from Mumbai. Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, stated that "the front portion of the train has suffered a tiny damage," adding that "all the passengers are safe."

READ | Dumka murder: Already-married accused threatened victim Maruti 5 days ago; 150 angry women had saved her

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat train was designed with collisions with livestock on the rails in mind, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said in statement on Friday. The Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express struck four buffaloes the day before, killing them at Vatva in Ahmedabad. The cone nose of the train was broken and later repaired.

"In India, the tracks are laid on the ground. Wherever you go, cattle will cross them, one cannot stop them. Unless we elevate the tracks in another 5-6 years, they (cattle) will come in front of the trains," the minister said. "The trains will run at a speed of 120-130-160 kmph and a collision is inevitable. It is a matter of common sense and design. Therefore, design it in such a way that you can mend it whenever there is such an incident," the Union minister said.

READ | Who is Rajendra Gautam, Delhi AAP MLA who ignited uproar after attending mass conversion event?

(With inputs from PTI)