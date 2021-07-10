Headlines

India

Gujarat Unlock: Night curfew in 10 urban areas set to be lifted from Saturday, guidelines here

All commercial establishments, including shops and beauty parlors, can remain open till 9 pm in all cities, even the ones observing night curfew.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2021, 11:32 AM IST

The Gujarat government has decided to ease certain COVID-induced restrictions amid a sharp decline in daily cases of COVID-19 infection in the state. The night curfew in Gujarat is all set to be lifted from Saturday in 10 out of 18 urban areas. 

The areas where the night curfew has been lifted include Patan, Morbi, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Vapi, Gandhidham, Valsad, and Bhuj. The decision to lift curfew in these cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, according to the officials.

The night curfew will continue to be observed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gandhinagar till July 20 from 10 pm to 6 am. 

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Friday said it has decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from July 15.

On Friday, Gujarat registered 56 new COVID-19 cases and one death in 24 hours, while 196 patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said.

With the death of one more patient in Surat, the toll due to the COVID-19 virus rose to 10,073 in the state, said a release by the department.

New Guidelines to be followed

All commercial establishments, including shops and beauty parlors, can remain open till 9 pm in all cities, even the ones observing night curfew.

Restaurants too can remain open till 9 pm and home delivery is allowed till midnight.

As per new rules, 150 persons can now attend weddings instead of the previous limit of 100.

Public gardens are permitted to remain open till 9 pm in these eight cities.

Coaching classes for students of class 9 to post-graduate courses as well as those for competitive exams can be held with 50% attendance.

Public transport buses can operate with 75% occupancy instead of earlier 60%.

Educational institutes, spas, swimming pools, water parks will continue to remain closed.

Plans to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15.

