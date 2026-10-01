Gujarat to honour Flydubai hero captain Smit Machchhar with ‘Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for saving 180 people

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announces the Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award for Captain Smit Machchhar, recognising his courage during the flydubai FZ1073 mid-air stabbing incident. The Mumbai-based Gujarati pilot is currently stable in Tabuk.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state government will honour Captain Smit Machchhar with the 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his courage during the flydubai flight emergency.

Machchhar, a Mumbai-based Gujarati, was the captain of Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when a serious altercation broke out in the cockpit. The aircraft, carrying 174 people, was later diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar helped open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the attacker. His actions have been credited with helping avert a major disaster.

Patel praised Machchhar's bravery and described him as a proud Indian with Gujarati roots. He said the pilot had brought pride to Gujarat and the country through his actions.

'Entire Gujarat praying for his recovery'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Captain Smit Machchhar had brought pride to Gujarat and the nation through his bravery.

Patel praised his courage and humanity and announced that the Gujarat government would honour the pilot with the 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his extraordinary act of bravery.

ઈઝરાયલ જઈ રહેલ ફ્લાઈટના પાયલટ કેપ્ટન સ્મિત મચ્છરના સાહસને આજે આખી દુનિયા સલામ કરી રહી છે. હુમલાના કારણે લોહીલુહાણ હોવા છતા તેમણે અદમ્ય સાહસ દાખવીને 174 મુસાફરોના જીવ બચાવ્યા, એ વાત અત્યંત પ્રેરણાદાયી અને સરાહનીય છે.



મૂળ ગુજરાતના આ વીર સપૂતે પોતાના શૌર્યથી સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ગુજરાત… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 1, 2026

Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment in Saudi Arabia and has been reported to be in stable condition.

The incident has drawn praise from leaders in India and Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have both publicly commended Machchhar for his actions during the emergency.