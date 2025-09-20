Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Gujarat to get BIG boost: PM Modi to flag off Rs 34200 crore development projects, here's all you need to know

The Prime Minister will participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme, and he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Gujarat to get BIG boost: PM Modi to flag off Rs 34200 crore development projects, here's all you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Saturday to launch a series of transformative development projects across multiple sectors during a high-profile event held at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar.

The Prime Minister will participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme, and he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore.

A major focus of the event is the maritime sector, with PM Modi inaugurating and launching projects worth more than Rs 7,870 crore. These initiatives span critical infrastructure upgrades across key Indian ports. Among the highlights is the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock and the laying of the foundation stone for a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

Additional maritime developments include a new cargo berth and container handling facilities at Paradip Port (Odisha), Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal in Gujarat, and modernization projects at Kamarajar Port (Ennore, Tamil Nadu), Chennai Port, Car Nicobar Island, Deendayal Port (Kandla), and inland waterway facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a substantial portfolio of projects worth Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat alone, focusing on sectors like renewable energy, port infrastructure, roadways, healthcare, and urban transport.

Key Gujarat-based initiatives will be inaugurated, including the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, and the 475 MW PM-KUSUM solar feeder for farmers. The Badeli 45 MW Solar PV Project and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village will also be inaugurated.

In the healthcare and urban infrastructure sectors, foundation stones will be laid for expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar and Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital in Jamnagar. PM Modi will also launch the four-laning of 70 kilometers of national highways, improving connectivity and trade routes in the state.

Several MoUs will be signed between government bodies and private players, reinforcing public-private partnerships and accelerating regional development.

The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region, envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and global investment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

