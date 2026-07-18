Gujarat terror module: Jaish terrorists allegedly underwent training in J-K, conducted bomb blast tests

According to a report by NDTV, the ATS revealed that two of the arrested suspects had traveled to the union territory and undergone special training to operate AK-47 assault rifles.

After the arrest of five more alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has found that they had traveled to Jammu and Kashmir to receive training. According to a report by NDTV, the ATS revealed that two of the arrested suspects had traveled to the union territory and undergone special training to operate AK-47 assault rifles. The alleged terrorists were also produced before a court in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Besides firearms training, the alleged terrorists were also trained in biochemicals, as part of which they learned how to make lethal carbon monoxide gas to target civilians, the NDTV report said. The accused were reportedly taught as many as 40 different terror techniques -- including precision bomb-making to synthesis of toxic gases using everyday organic materials. Citing sources in the ATS, the report added that the module worked under the direct guidance of an overseas handler, who has been identified as Abdullah.

The Gujarat ATS' probe has uncovered that the alleged cell had also executed practical trials, conducting bomb blast tests at eight separate locations. After the blast tests, the operatives discarded key components such as sodium phosphate and loose wiring into public trash dumpsters. The discarded items have since been recovered and seized by forensic teams for analysis. The accused had also used finances received from their handler to buy a car and a motorcycle in order to conduct reconnaissance. They had reportedly been scouting for a garden-style hotel in Ahmedabad to target when they were arrested. A raid carried out on the group's hideouts led to the recovery of more than 40 "jihadi" books and digital manuals, which were allegedly being used by the chief conspirator Amin Shera to radicalise local youth at a madrasa in Khadiasan.