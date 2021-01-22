Gujarat: Termites eat Rs 2.2 lakh cash kept inside bank locker

money

A Gujarat man got a shocker of his life after the Rs 2.2 lakh cash he had kept in his bank locker were destroyed by termites.

As per the information, Rehna Qutubddin Desarwal, who hails from Vadodara in Gujarat, had kept the cash in a locker at the Pratap Nagar branch of Bank of Baroda in the city. He had kept the cash bundles in locker number 252 which were feasted upon by termites.

Following the incident, Desarwal has raised a complaint with the bank manager and demanded his money back.

The incident has raised questions about the safety and security of the Bank of Baroda branch. It has also proved that money is no longer secure in bank lockers.

Responding to the incident, Bank of Baroda said in a statement, "In an unnatural incident at our Pratap nagar branch in Vadodara, a small portion of a customer’s cash was damaged due to termite infestation. Bank of Baroda would like to assure all our customers that we have taken immediate steps to rectify this situation. Disinfection of the branch premises is being conducted so as to ensure that this incident will not recur. We have also taken the customer’s complaint into cognizance and shall do the needful as soon as possible.”