India

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

Gujarat has etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously.

ANI

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
In a spectacular display of health and unity, Gujarat has etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously. On the morning of January 1, 2024, over 4,000 participants across 108 locations and 51 different categories performed the iconic sun salutation yoga sequence, solidifying the state's commitment to wellness and cultural heritage.

The record-breaking event, held at the majestic Modhera Sun Temple, witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse groups, including families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and even senior citizens. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the celebrations from Modhera. The jubilant atmosphere reached a crescendo when Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar officially announced the successful attempt.

Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records said, "I was here to verify the record for the most people doing Surya Namaskar. This is a new title because no one had attempted to break this record before. After going through all the evidence and seeing them perform here in Modhera...They have successfully set a new Guinness World Record title for most people doing Surya Namaskar..."
Gujarat Home Minister Sanghavi, brimming with pride, stated, "Today Gujarat has registered the first world record of the country and the world, where thousands of people have done yoga together at 108 places and in 51 variety of places." He further emphasized the global embrace of yoga, stating, "Yoga is being adopted across the world."

