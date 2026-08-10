Gujarat: Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad residential building

Ahmedabad Police officer Neeraj Badgujar said that the accused, who was hired as a security guard four days ago, allegedly strangled the victim and committed the crime before fleeing the scene.

A security guard was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman on the terrace of a residential building under Anandnagar Police Station limits in Ahmedabad, police said on Sunday. JCP Sector 1, Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Badgujar said the accused, who was hired as a security guard four days ago, allegedly strangled the victim and committed the crime before fleeing from the spot.

"A tragic incident of rape occurred last night within the jurisdiction of the Anandnagar Police Station. The victim had gone to the terrace of her building at night; the accused, who had been hired as a security guard just four days prior, strangled her and then raped her. Afterwards, he locked the victim on the terrace and fled," Badgujar said. He said police teams immediately reached the spot after receiving information and initiated the investigation. "Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel and officers immediately arrived at the scene and initiated the process of registering an FIR. Meanwhile, the accused had switched off his phone and escaped," he said.

Badgujar said 10 teams comprising local police, the Local Crime Branch and Crime Branch were deployed to trace the accused. "They conducted a thorough search of the area and checked all available CCTV footage, eventually apprehending the accused around 7:00 or 8:00 AM. He is currently being interrogated, and the process for his medical examination is underway," he added.

The accused, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a security guard for various companies, police said. "We will take action against the security agency too. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) concerning rape," Badgujar said. Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).