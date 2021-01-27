Gujarat schools for classes 9 to 11 to reopen from this date, check details

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the schools will follow proper COVID19 guidelines as it gears up to reopen.

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that schools for students of classes 9 and 11 will be reopening from February 1.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the schools will follow proper COVID19 guidelines as it gears up to reopen.

It is to be noted that attendance will not be mandatory and online classes will continue.

Those students who want to attend classes need to get the consent of their parents.

The teaching staff and students will have to undergo checks for body temperatures through thermal guns.

“Schools for classes 9 and 11 to start from February 1, following COVID19 guidelines,” he said.

On January 11, schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for final year graduation and post-graduation students reopened after being closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Education Department had prepared a Standard Operating Protocol on January 8 to resume offline studies for Classes 10 and 12. The same SOP will be implemented for Classes 9 and 11 from February 1. Similar to teaching at school, we are also permitting the resumption of offline tuition classes across the state, subject to SOP and Covid guidelines.” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.

The COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped considerably. Gujarat has now reported 380 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 4086. The department stated that the count of recoveries now stands at 2,51,400.

The total death toll in the state stands at 4,086.