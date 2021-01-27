Gujarat schools for classes 9 to 11 to reopen from this date, check details

Headlines

Shooters Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar, Divyansh Panwar win India’s first gold medal at Asian Games 2023

Karnataka announces board exams for Class 9, 11 from academic year 2023-24, check details

‘I am challenging your leader to…’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poses tough dare for Rahul Gandhi

'We are probably...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karnataka announces board exams for Class 9, 11 from academic year 2023-24, check details

‘I am challenging your leader to…’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poses tough dare for Rahul Gandhi

'We are probably...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan

9 vegetables that are not good for health

Fastest Indian films to earn Rs 1000 crore

7 times Anupam Kher inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Ganpati darshan, photo breaks the internet

This National Award-winning actress left home at 17, was body-shamed, battled depression after films flopped miserably

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat schools for classes 9 to 11 to reopen from this date, check details

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the schools will follow proper COVID19 guidelines as it gears up to reopen.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2021, 10:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that schools for students of classes 9 and 11 will be reopening from February 1. 

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the schools will follow proper COVID19 guidelines as it gears up to reopen.

It is to be noted that attendance will not be mandatory and online classes will continue.

Those students who want to attend classes need to get the consent of their parents. 

The teaching staff and students will have to undergo checks for body temperatures through thermal guns.

“Schools for classes 9 and 11 to start from February 1, following COVID19 guidelines,” he said.

On January 11, schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for final year graduation and post-graduation students reopened after being closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Education Department had prepared a Standard Operating Protocol on January 8 to resume offline studies for Classes 10 and 12. The same SOP will be implemented for Classes 9 and 11 from February 1. Similar to teaching at school, we are also permitting the resumption of offline tuition classes across the state, subject to SOP and Covid guidelines.” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.

The COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped considerably. Gujarat has now reported 380 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 4086. The department stated that the count of recoveries now stands at 2,51,400.

The total death toll in the state stands at 4,086. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ramesh Bidhuri remarks row: Danish Ali says could quit House if no action is taken against BJP MP for ‘hate speech’

'He treated us with...': Kangana Ranaut wishes to collaborate with Prabhas for Ek Niranjan 2, calls him 'great host'

Meet son of fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore turnover ice cream brand

Meet IPS Anshika Verma, an engineering dropout who cracked UPSC exam on 2nd attempt, got AIR…

Apple users at risk, Indian Government issues high severity warning; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE