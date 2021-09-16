Gujarat’s new Cabinet ministers take oath amid dissent over sacking of old leaders

The first meeting of the new cabinet of ministers of the Gujarat Government is scheduled at 4:30 pm, post the swearing-in ceremony today.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took place today on September 16, 2021. 24 ministers were sworn in including 9 cabinet ministers and 15 ministers of state.

Last administration’s Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi will be a part of the cabinet of ministers alongside former State BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi and Rushikesh Patel. Other ministers sworn-in include Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradipsinh Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan.

Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merza, Jitu Chaudhary, Manisha Vakil, Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Rayani, Kuber Didndor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Gajendra Parmar, Raghavji Makvana, Vinu Moradiya and Deva Malam are sworn-in as State Ministers.

Nima Acarya has been made the speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

