Gujarat’s new Cabinet ministers take oath amid dissent over sacking of old leaders

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat’s new Cabinet ministers take oath amid dissent over sacking of old leaders

The first meeting of the new cabinet of ministers of the Gujarat Government is scheduled at 4:30 pm, post the swearing-in ceremony today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2021, 02:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took place today on September 16, 2021. 24 ministers were sworn in including 9 cabinet ministers and 15 ministers of state.

Last administration’s Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi will be a part of the cabinet of ministers alongside former State BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi and Rushikesh Patel. Other ministers sworn-in include Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradipsinh Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan.

Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merza, Jitu Chaudhary, Manisha Vakil, Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Rayani, Kuber Didndor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Gajendra Parmar, Raghavji Makvana, Vinu Moradiya and Deva Malam are sworn-in as State Ministers.

Nima Acarya has been made the speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

CM Patel took oath on Monday. The first meeting of the new cabinet of ministers is scheduled at 4:30 pm, post the swearing-in ceremony today.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India will be among world's top 3 economies in my third term: PM Modi

Apple iPhone 14 saves tourists lost in mountains, rescued by emergency team

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj leaves West Indies to return home ahead of ODI series, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE