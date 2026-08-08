Gujarat's digilocker integration of 'divyang bus pass' earns national recognition

The Divyang Bus Pass issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department is now integrated with DigiLocker, reflecting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of leveraging technology to make governance more accessible, transparent, and citizen-centric.

Gandhinagar: The Social Justice and Empowerment Department, in collaboration with the State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT), Gujarat, has successfully integrated the Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker. The initiative, which enables persons with disabilities to securely access their bus passes digitally, has earned the Government of Gujarat national recognition for excellence in citizen-centric digital governance, marking another significant step towards strengthening e-governance and improving public service delivery.

The integration allows persons with disabilities to securely store and access their bus passes through DigiLocker, enabling them to avail themselves of free travel on Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses without the need to carry a physical pass.

The initiative reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of leveraging technology to make governance more accessible, transparent, and citizen-centric. Under the Digital India initiative, the Government has consistently promoted paperless governance and the seamless digital delivery of public services, enabling citizens to securely access essential documents and welfare benefits anytime, anywhere.

Gujarat Recognised for Large-Scale DigiLocker Adoption

As part of its efforts to strengthen digital public service delivery, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology facilitated the integration of DigiLocker with state digital service platforms. In recognition of Gujarat's successful implementation of the Divyang Bus pas integration with DigiLocker, the state was felicitated at the National Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Cybersecurity Frameworks for State Data, held in May 2026.

The initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel aligns with the state's broader vision of improving accessibility, convenience, and transparency through digital public infrastructure.

"The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has integrated the Divyang Bus Pass with DigiLocker and has so far issued over 4.42 lakh such passes across the state, enabling beneficiaries to travel free of cost on all GSRTC buses," said Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

"The DigiLocker integration eliminates the need to carry a physical pass while protecting beneficiaries against its loss or damage. It enables secure, anytime access through mobile devices, promotes paperless governance, and provides a government-approved digital document for seamless verification," said Harshad Patel (IAS), Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Divyang Bus Pass Also Provides ₹4 Lakh Accidental Death Insurance Cover

In addition to free bus travel, the Divyang Bus Pass provides an accidental death insurance cover of ₹4 lakh. In the event of the accidental death of a pass holder, the nominee or legal heir is entitled to receive the insurance benefit upon submission of the prescribed documents to the concerned department.