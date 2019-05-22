Gujarat's Dang district in grip of water crisis

With the summers reaching its extreme, the mercury has begun to sore. The rising temperature has added on to the woes of people of Dang district.

The region is reeling under water scarcity. Lack of water in the vicinity has made the lives of people miserable especially women who are forced to use bullock carts to travel miles in search of water.

"There is not enough water in the village. Men and women both have to walk at least 3 km to fetch water. There no facility such as tap water in our village. We all are walking miles every day to collect water from the well," said Jumma Rasool Parowan, a local.

"We have urged authorities several times to provide a facility of clean drinking water in our village. In records, they have provided taps to hundreds of villagers but in reality, not even ten houses have the facility," he added.

Similarly, Latur in Maharashtra and some regions in Chhattisgarh are facing scarcity of drinking water.