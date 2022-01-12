Gujarat revises COVID-19 rules amid rising cases - Check new guidelines here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

To control the spread of the COVID-19 infection, the Gujarat government has further tightened the restrictions in the state. Gujarat which reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, has limited all public functions and gatherings in the state. The decision in this regard was taken at a core committee meeting.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday, the new rule will be implemented from January 12 to January 22 morning. As per the new norms, a curb has been imposed on all gatherings like political, social, educational, cultural and religious programs in the state with up to 50% venue capacity or a maximum of 150 persons.

Till now, 400 persons were allowed to attend social, religious, educational, political or cultural events, including weddings in the state. But now, the limit has been further reduced to just 150.

Earlier, the Gujarat government revised the night curfew timing and imposed fresh restrictions in the state. The night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand and Nadiad.

New restrictions imposed

Political and social programs, weddings will have maximum 150 persons capacity in the open.

Maximum number of people gathered for such functions in closed venues will be 50% of space capacity.

As per new norms, the Gujarat government has allowed maximum 100 persons in funerals.

The shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants (with 75% capacity) will function till 10 pm.

The new curbs will remain in place across the state till 6 am of January 22.

Night curfew in 10 cities, which were announced on January 7, will remain in force across the state till January 22.

Shops and other commercial establishments in these cities can operate till 10 pm.

The home delivery of food in all the 10 cities of Gujarat has been allowed till 11 pm.

There would be no in-person classes at schools for students of Grades 1 to 9 till January 31.

Sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to organise sports events without spectators.

Cinema halls, gyms, water parks, swimming pools, libraries and auditoriums can operate with 50% capacity.