Gujarat, Rajasthan experience severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rains

Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rainfall.

Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rainfall.

Visuals from Gajarawadi in the Vadodara district showed several kaccha houses inundated by rainwater as residents waded through it with their possessions in hand.

Water-logged roads after heavy rain were also witnessed in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier tweeted, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level is active and lies south to its normal position. Under the influence of this, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls likely on August 29 over Gujarat."

Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted a well-marked low-pressure area over eastern Madhya Pradesh that will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, later proceeding to Gujarat and parts of Punjab and Rajasthan during the weekends.

The floodlike situation was also reported in several parts of Madhya Pradesh today, especially Hoshangabad and in Katni, where four children died after a wall collapsed following the heavy downpour