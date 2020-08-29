Gujarat, Rajasthan experience severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rains

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

TS TET 2023 registration begins today at tstet.cgg.gov.in, check steps to apply, other details

Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

IND vs WI: India outclass West Indies with 200-run win in third ODI to seal series

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

TS TET 2023 registration begins today at tstet.cgg.gov.in, check steps to apply, other details

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat, Rajasthan experience severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rains

Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rainfall.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2020, 10:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rainfall.

Visuals from Gajarawadi in the Vadodara district showed several kaccha houses inundated by rainwater as residents waded through it with their possessions in hand.

Water-logged roads after heavy rain were also witnessed in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier tweeted, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level is active and lies south to its normal position. Under the influence of this, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls likely on August 29 over Gujarat."

Earlier, the weather forecast had predicted a well-marked low-pressure area over eastern Madhya Pradesh that will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, later proceeding to Gujarat and parts of Punjab and Rajasthan during the weekends.

The floodlike situation was also reported in several parts of Madhya Pradesh today, especially Hoshangabad and in Katni, where four children died after a wall collapsed following the heavy downpour

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

Motorola Moto G14 with 50MP camera launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav's 2024 prediction for PM Modi

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE