Gujarat rains: Three national highways closed due to severe weather conditions

Navsari: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a rescue operation to save stranded locals from the flood-hit Chikhli town following heavy monsoon rains, in Navsari, Thursday, July 14, 2022 | Photo: PTI

Many areas of Gujarat continue to experience heavy downpours. In Gujarat's Navsari district, close to 100 people were rescued after floodwater got inside a few residences due to the relentless rain. An astonishing 394 mm of rain fell in Vansda Taluka over the course of a 24-hour period that concluded at 6 am on Thursday, according to a government statement. Meanwhile, amid severe rains and massive flooding on Thursday, hundreds of residents were relocated to relief camps in Gujarat.

The National Highway towards Mumbai and two additional National Highways, one each passing from Dang and Kutch, have been closed as a result of the heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in Gujarat. State Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi reported that the NDRF team is doing a good job of rescuing persons who are trapped in the Navsari and Valsad districts.

He added that Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad, and Navsari are some of the districts in Gujarat where a red warning has been issued due to heavy downpour. Roads that were underwater had an impact on traffic. The national highway connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai was shut down by the authorities due to flooding near Valsad. Similar to this, more than 100 additional roads and highways in the State were also closed.

