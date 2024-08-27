Twitter
India

India

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

A total of three people have been killed while seven are reported missing amid the havoc caused by heavy rainfall in Gujarat.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

Gujarat's Vadodara witnesses flood-like situation (Image/ANI)
Incessant rainfall have wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat, innundating low-lying areas and causing floods. Moreover, three people have been killed while seven have been reported missing amid the rain showers lashing the western state, The Economic Times reported. 

As per the report by the newspaper, over 1,600 people have been rescued by the authorities and around 17,800 people were relocated in the wake of the floods. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued warnings of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas expected to receive extremely heavy showers until Thursday morning. 

 

"Extremely heavy rainfall may occur over Gujarat state", the weather department said in a post on 'X'. 

The administration is on high-alert amid the heavy rain showers causing havoc in the state. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a vitual meeting with district collectors, police superintendents and officials across various cities in order to assess the situation. 

Gujarat's education department has also declared a holiday today for primary schools across the state in the wake of the prevailing situation. 

Seven individuals remain untraceable 

In Halvad taluka of Morbi district, seven individuals have been reported missing after their trolley tractor was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway.

They are still untraceable despite 20 hours of joint effort by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as per the report of The Economic Times

In Sabarkantha district, two people were rescued by the locals and the concerned authorities after their car was washed away in the floods. Moreover, in Chhota Udepur district, part of a bridge on National Highway 56 collapsed due to the heavy flow of water in the Bharaj river, halting vehicular movements. 

Severe waterlogging has been caused in districts including -- Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Panchmahals -- due to the heavy rain showers. 

Centre extends assistance 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, i.e., August 26, spoke to the Gujarat CM and offered additional support from the central forces, if required. 

CM Bhupendra Patel said in a post on 'X', "Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah had a telephonic conversation with me today to get the details of the situation caused by heavy rains in Gujarat. He has assured the necessary assistance including sending more help of central forces for rescue relief and disaster management in the state if required". 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
