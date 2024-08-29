Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Ramashray Yadav on Thursday forecasted that Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts.

"The deep depression lies 60km northwest of Bhuj, 80km northeast of Naliya. It is moving at the speed of 3km/hr. Given this system, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. The districts covered under this are Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Dwarka, and Kutch. Tomorrow, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts," said IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

"On Day 4, there is no rainfall warning for Saurashtra and Kutch regions...Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough in the next two days. In the last 24 hours, 30 cm of rain was recorded in Kutch and 29 cm in Dwarka. From June 1 this year, the whole of Gujarat has received 852 mm rain against the normal 577mm rain..." IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.

Meanwhile, following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall.

The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

"In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.