Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, wealthiest Indian professional manager, has net worth of Rs 32100 crore, works as...

Pakistan formally invites PM Modi to Islamabad for SCO meeting

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about his 'Bharat Dojo Yatra' goes viral, check what it is all about

Three films with same title released 85 years apart; one broke box office records with 72-year-old hero, earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, wealthiest Indian professional manager, has net worth of Rs 32100 crore, works as...

Meet woman, wealthiest Indian professional manager, has net worth of Rs 32100 crore, works as...

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about his 'Bharat Dojo Yatra' goes viral, check what it is all about

Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about his 'Bharat Dojo Yatra' goes viral, check what it is all about

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

10 endangered animals making a comeback

10 endangered animals making a comeback

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

"The deep depression lies 60km northwest of Bhuj, 80km northeast of Naliya. It is moving at the speed of 3km/hr. Given this system, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Ramashray Yadav on Thursday forecasted that Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts.

    "The deep depression lies 60km northwest of Bhuj, 80km northeast of Naliya. It is moving at the speed of 3km/hr. Given this system, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. The districts covered under this are Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Dwarka, and Kutch. Tomorrow, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts," said IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

    "On Day 4, there is no rainfall warning for Saurashtra and Kutch regions...Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough in the next two days. In the last 24 hours, 30 cm of rain was recorded in Kutch and 29 cm in Dwarka. From June 1 this year, the whole of Gujarat has received 852 mm rain against the normal 577mm rain..." IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

    Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

    A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.

    Meanwhile, following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall.

    The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

    "In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

     
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance becomes first Indian firm to surpass Rs 10 lakh crore in revenue, net profit worth Rs...

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance becomes first Indian firm to surpass Rs 10 lakh crore in revenue, net profit worth Rs...

    Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

    Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

    MS Dhoni's 'brother-in-law' dating this Bollywood star? Social media banter leads fans to speculate marriage on the card

    MS Dhoni's 'brother-in-law' dating this Bollywood star? Social media banter leads fans to speculate marriage on the card

    Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

    Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

    Hurun India Rich List 2024: This Indian city dethrones Beijing as 'billionaire capital of Asia'; check full updated list

    Hurun India Rich List 2024: This Indian city dethrones Beijing as 'billionaire capital of Asia'; check full updated list

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement