India

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

Several areas of Ahmedabad, Gujarat witnessed severe waterlogging on Monday due to heavy rainfall. People and vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Waterlogging also caused traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall
Ahmedabad is expected to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days. Before heading out to the airport, passengers are advised to double-check their flight schedules directly with their airlines. 

''Due to the prediction of heavy rain over the next few days in Ahmedabad, we request passengers to check flight schedules with their respective airlines before leaving for the Airport. Passengers travelling through SVPI Airport are advised to allocate additional time for check-in processes for a seamless travel experience. Our teams are working round the clock to enable a comfortable journey,'' Ahmedabad Airport wrote on X.

Several areas of Ahmedabad, Gujarat witnessed severe waterlogging on Monday due to heavy rainfall. People and vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Waterlogging also caused traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

As heavy rain continues across Gujarat, all primary schools in the state will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, according to State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Gujarat would experience heavy to extremely heavy rain over the next 2-3 days.

The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past two days, leading to parts of Gujarat being inundated and displacing hundreds of residents to safer locations.
 
"The water level increased in the morning, causing water to enter the Hanuman Bhagda and Valsad area, disrupting road connectivity. We rescued a pregnant woman and are distributing food and relief material," NDRF inspector Ramesh Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada has risen due to continuous rains, officials said.

The state's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Monday to assess the impact of the heavy rains.

The Chief Minister arrived at the State Emergency Operation Center on Monday afternoon and held a video conference with collectors, municipal commissioners, and district officials of the rain-affected districts to gather pertinent details.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Patel urged for the safe evacuation of people from low-lying areas. He instructed District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners that the government's first priority should be to prevent the loss of life and livestock.

(With inputs from ANI)

