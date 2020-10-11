Gujarat police pick up juvenile for questioning rape threat to Dhoni's daughter

In a major development, the Gujarat Police has picked up a 16-year-old boy from Kutch district for questioning in the alleged case of rape threat issued to the daughter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on a social media platform. The threat was issued after the Dhoni lost a match in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) match.

The boy has been picked up for questioning after a tip-off by Ranchi Police, which is investigating the case.

Three days ago netizens had come across posts on Instagram threatening the cricketer's daughter with rape. The threat came after the Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings had lost an IPL match.

Meanwhile, investigations are on by the Gujarat police and no official statement has been made in this regard so far.