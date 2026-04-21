Gujarat: Over 400 fall ill after suspected food poisoning at wedding, here's all you need to know

A marriage ceremony held in Abhlod village, located in Dahod district, shifted into a medical crisis when over 400 attendees reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

Gujarat is witnessing a sharp rise in cases of food poisoning. The most recent episode occurred during a wedding function in Abhlod village of Dahod district, where more than 400 individuals complained of illness after consuming the feast. A number of them required hospitalisation. This development follows a worrying sequence of comparable episodes that have surfaced in different parts of the state over the past several weeks.

What exactly happend?

A marriage ceremony held in Abhlod village, located in Dahod district, shifted into a medical crisis when over 400 attendees reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning. Many among them were admitted to medical facilities for care, while health officials initiated an inquiry to ascertain the source of the outbreak.

The particular food preparation that triggered the illness has not been formally identified so far. Dahod, recognised as a district with a significant tribal population in the eastern region of Gujarat, has previously recorded safety lapses linked to food at public gatherings.

Separately, a girls’ residential facility in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, encountered a suspected case of food poisoning on April 5. Approximately 57 residents of a hostel operated by the Patel community were taken to medical centres after experiencing intense bouts of diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting that persisted for more than a day.

Within a span of 24 hours, the count of students under hospital care reached 38, with a considerable number receiving treatment at Sterling Hospital.

Nearly 100 taken ill after religious gathering in Rajpura

The state has recorded other food poisoning alerts this month. On April 9, close to 100 individuals reported sickness after eating sev-khamani, a widely consumed Gujarati dish, during a religious event organised in Rajpura village of Detroj taluka in Ahmedabad district.

Out of those impacted, 38 continued to remain under medical supervision while the remaining were sent home following necessary care, and the condition of all patients has been described as stable. In addition to those who were hospitalised, 214 other residents from the village who had eaten the same preparation were administered precautionary treatment.

Authorities launch probe

Medical teams have been stationed in the impacted localities to evaluate the circumstances and curb any further escalation. Samples of food items have been gathered and forwarded to laboratories for examination. Inquiries related to all three occurrences are in progress, and officials have not yet confirmed the exact contaminants responsible.