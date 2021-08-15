Gujarat night curfew to extend till August 28 in eight cities including Ahmedabad

On August 15, the government of Gujarat took the decision of extending the night curfew in few cities till August 28, reported by a news agency. The decision was taken amid the panic of the third wave approaching the country. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed throughout the state to curb the coronavirus caseload.

The night curfew that is to continue will begin from 11 pm at night and extend till 6 in the morning. The few cities that will face this curfew are the ones that are more vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19. Eight cities that will see this curfew are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

Gujarat recorded 25 new cases on Saturday (August 14) which is comparatively less than the other states that are seeing a surge in the infection like Kerala and Maharashtra. With new cases being recorded, the total tally of the state has gone up to 8,25,166. According to the statistics, the state has administered 6.18 lakh people with the COVID-19 vaccine.

With new cases emerging every day, the state has also seen a steady decrease in the number of people recovered. The total recovery count of Gujarat to date is at 8,14,903 and the state currently sees an active caseload of 185 patients.