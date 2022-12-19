Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat: Newly-elected MLAs of state Assembly to take oath today

Gujarat: Elections for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

Gujarat: Newly-elected MLAs of state Assembly to take oath today
Gujarat: Newly-elected MLAs of state Assembly to take oath today (Photo: Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp)

The newly-elected MLAs of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will take oath on the first day of the two-day session on Monday. Earlier on December 12, BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive time in Gandhinagar.

Protem speaker and senior-most BJP MLA, Yogesh Patel, will administer the oath to the 182 MLAs in the first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly in the state capital Gandhinagar.

Elections for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Tuesday. On the second day of the two-day session on Tuesday, the new members will meet to elect the Speaker, he said.

As per an official notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, elections for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held in the first half on Tuesday and other businesses will be taken up in the second half.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won the seventh consecutive term in the state with a record mandate in recent elections, has declared Shankar Chaudhary and Jethabhai Bharwad as candidates for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

READ | India-China border row: Political slugfest disrupts Parliament, Opposition demands discussion on Tawang clash

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th Chief Minister along with 16 ministers on December 12, four days after the results of the Assembly polls were announced.

While the BJP won 156 seas in the 182-member House, the opposition Congress finished a distant second with 17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could bag five seats in the debut Assembly contest in Gujarat. Three seats went to Independents and one to Samajwadi Party.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: From Bimbisara to Four More Shots Please 3, OTT releases to binge-watch over Diwali weekend
Sexy and hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul go viral
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's bold photos are proof of her fiery beauty
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Bhediya, Drishyam 2, Phone Bhoot, Yashoda, Uunchai: Movies releasing in November
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 548 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.