Gujarat New Cabinet Portfolio: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps general admin, Rivaba Jadeja gets...; check full list here

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi retained the key Home Ministry.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:50 PM IST

Gujarat New Cabinet Portfolio: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps general admin, Rivaba Jadeja gets...; check full list here
Gujarat Cabinet portfolio allocation: The BJP government in Gujarat has unveiled the portfolios of all 25 state ministers hours after the announcement of the new cabinet on Friday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel keeps the General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training and other departments. While Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi retained the key Home Ministry, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, was named as Education Minister.

1- CM Bhupendra Patel keeps General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training, and other departments.

2- Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi gets Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services and other departments 

3- Minister Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai gets Finance, Urban Development, and Urban Housing.

4- Minister Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel gets Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs. 

5- Minister Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja gets Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education.

25 ministers in Gujarat

Cabinet Ministers: Jitendrabhai Vaghani, Nareshbhai Patel, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Dr Pradyumanbhai Vaja, and Ramanbhai Solanki took the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Ministers.

Independent Charge: Ishwarsinh Patel, Prafullbhai Pansheriya, and Manisha Vakil took the oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

Ministers of State: Kantilal Amrutiya, Rameshbhai Katara, Darshanaben Vaghela, Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Pravinkumar Mali, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Trikambhai Chhanga, Kamleshbhai Patel, Sanjaysinh Mahida, P C Baranda, Swaroopji Thakor, and Rivaba Jadeja as Ministers of State

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where 25 ministers were inducted into Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's new cabinet. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers. The reshuffle follows a late-night meeting between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP President J.P. Nadda, indicating a broader strategic push by the party to rejuvenate the leadership and prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections.

