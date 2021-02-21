Gujarat municipal elections 2021: Six cities go to polls, Amit Shah to cast his vote in Ahmedabad

The municipal corporation of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar in Gujarat are going to polls today. The counting will take place on February 23.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Gujarat today to cast his vote in the municipal corporation election in Ahmedabad, the BJP said.

Amit Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is currently under treatment for COVID at Ahmedabad Hospital, will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot.

A week later, elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28, counting of which will be on March 2.

BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and other smaller parties are contesting the polls.

However, the main fight will be between the BJP and the Congress.

For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in all seats in Gujarat civic body election.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is making a debut in Gujarat civic election and has fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.

Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel campaigned for the Congress candidate for Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation, making his debut in politics.

In Vadodara, the Congress has promised 'dating destination with coffee shops' for the youth in its manifesto.

Meanwhile BJP has claimed to have already won 219 seats out of over 8,000 seats of all municipal corporations, municipalities etc that are going to polls on February 21 and 28.

Over 43,000 police personnel are been deployed for the elections. The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 home guards and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF).