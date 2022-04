File Photo

Kokrajhar CJM on Monday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. However, Mevani was rearrested by Barpeta police right after getting bail.

“Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station,” stated Assam police.