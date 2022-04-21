BREAKING: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police

File Photo

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of the political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, was arrested by Assam Police from a Circuit House in Palanpur in Gujarat.

Mevani was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today. The reason behind the arrest of Mevani is not clear yet. Jignesh Mevani is a Member of the Legislative Assembly or MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat. He is a lawyer-activist and former journalist. He is an independent MLA but has extended support to Congress in the past in 2021.

(This is a developing story)