BREAKING: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police

Mevani was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of the political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, was arrested by Assam Police from a Circuit House in Palanpur in Gujarat. 

Mevani was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today. The reason behind the arrest of Mevani is not clear yet. Jignesh Mevani is a Member of the Legislative Assembly or MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat. He is a lawyer-activist and former journalist. He is an independent MLA but has extended support to Congress in the past in 2021. 

(This is a developing story)

