Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Umargam, firefighting underway

A major fire destroyed a factory in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Saturday night. A number of firefighting vehicles are already stationed at the scene in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

It has been reported that a fire broke out at a plant that is situated in the industrial neighbourhood of Umargam, which is located in the district of Valsad. As soon as word of the fire got out, the local fire department was sent to the scene.

The fire trucks have been working tirelessly to put out the blaze. There has not been any new information on casualties or damage assessments. There has been no determination yet as to what started the fire.

More details awaited.