Gujarat lockdown news: Night curfew extended in 8 cities till November 10 - Check full list

Amid the looming fear of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gujarat state government, on Friday, extended the night curfew in 8 cities of the state till November 10. The state government also issued fresh order regarding the same and said that the night curfew will continue in 8 major cities from 11 pm to 6 am till November 10.

Earlier on September 14, the state government extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25. These cities include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is just five% lower than yesterday's figure when the country reported 22,431 cases. India also reported 271 deaths due to COVID.