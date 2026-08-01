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Gujarat, Kerala on red alert as IMD forecasts intense rainfall, thunderstorms

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Gujarat and Kerala, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few hours.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 06:43 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Gujarat, Kerala on red alert as IMD forecasts intense rainfall, thunderstorms
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Gujarat and Kerala, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next two to three hours.

According to the IMD's district-wise nowcast issued at 2:18 am on Saturday, the warning will remain in effect until 5:18 am. The weather department has predicted winds of around 60 kmph along with rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour in the affected areas.

Red alert for Gujarat and Kerala
In Kerala, the red warning has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

In Gujarat, the districts under red alert are Ahmedabad, Anand, Aravalli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kachchh, Kheda, Mahesana, Morbi, Patan, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Vadodara.

Orange alert in four states

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour in parts of Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam.

The orange warning covers Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Lakshadweep, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad in Kerala.

In Gujarat, Amreli, Banaskantha, Chhota Udepur, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Dahod, Daman, Dangs, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Diu, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mahisagar, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahal, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surat, Tapi and Valsad are under the orange alert.

Nandurbar district in Maharashtra and Cachar, Jorhat and Lakhimpur in Assam are also covered by the warning.

The IMD has advised people to avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, avoid unnecessary travel, monitor road conditions and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Thousands shifted in Navsari

Navsari Collector Manish Gurwani said the district received around seven inches of rainfall between 6 am and 8 pm on Friday.

"Approximately 7 inches of rainfall has been recorded in the district between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Specifically, Vansda taluka recorded 13 inches, while Navsari and Khergam recorded 8 inches each. Three major rivers flow through the district: the Purna is flowing at 25.5 feet against a danger level of 23 feet; the Kaveri is at 24 feet against a danger level of 19 feet; and the Ambika is currently flowing at 26 feet against a danger level of 28 feet," Gurwani said.

He added that more than 9,000 people have been moved to safer places as a precaution.

"The district administration has relocated 9,236 people to safe locations. Due to the rainfall, a total of 188 roads, comprising 9 RNP/state roads and 179 panchayat roads, have been closed. Three SDRF teams, one NDRF team, and one Army column have been kept on standby in the district. In light of these conditions, a holiday has been declared for tomorrow across all schools, colleges, ITIs, and Anganwadis in the district. Senior district officials are continuously assessing and reviewing the situation from the District Emergency Operation Center," he said.

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