Gujarat imposes night curfew in THESE two cities till February 25 - Details Inside

The decision of the night curfew came as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

On Thursday, the Gujarat government announced a night curfew in two cities - Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The night curfew will be imposed from February 18 to February 25 between 12 am till 5 am.

Earlier, the government had imposed a night curfew in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar between 12 am and 5 am.  

The decision of the night curfew came as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after a coronavirus review meeting in Gandhinagar.

On Wednesday, Gujarat logged in 884 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fresh deaths, taking the overall tally to 12,18,212 and the toll to 10,851.

