Gujarat hooch tragedy: Ex-home minister bats for ‘quality liquor’ in dry state, sparks row

Gujarat hooch tragedy (File photo)

In the backdrop of the tragic deaths in Gujarat that occurred due to the consumption of illicit hooch, the former home minister of the state has sparked a row with his recent statement, where he is batting for the distribution of “quality liquor” in Gujarat.

Former Home Minister of Gujarat Vipul Chaudhary courted controversy when he advocated for quality liquor in the dry state, which is currently recovering from a hooch tragedy that took place in Ahmedabad, which claimed 46 lives.

Vipul Chaudhary made the statement during the Arbuda Panel’s Patan District Working committee meeting on Wednesday. Under Chaudhary’s leadership, Arbuda Panel is going to contest elections of the Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (Dudhsagar Dairy).

While advocating for quality liquor Chaudhary said, "No stringent law can enforce cent percent prohibition, then what is the meaning of the law, it is better than quality liquor is provided."

"If you want to consume alcohol, have a quality one just like the milk supplied by cooperative milk dairies. The state government should make quality liquor available through cooperative societies," he added.

OBC and BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, who paid a visit to the hooch tragedy victims’ families to condole, also demanded strict implementation of prohibition.

He too made a controversial statement when he said: "Those contesting elections whether panchayat, corporation, Assembly or Lok Sabha, should stop distributing alcohol during elections. If 182 MLAs decide, one will not find a single drop of illegal liquor in the market."

“Instead of writing letters, elected representatives with the support of local residents should carry out Janta Raid on such liquor dens. This too should be a regular exercise and not symbolic,” the BJP leader further added, as per IANS inputs.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that the Gujarat Home Department on Thursday transferred the Superintendents of Police of Botad and Ahmedabad districts and suspended six other cops following the death of 42 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

(With IANS inputs)

