Big blow to Rahul Gandhi! Gujarat HC refuses to stay conviction in defamation case

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. The Gujarat HC upheld the order of a Sessions Court, denying stay on Gandhi’s conviction in the defamation case.

The Gujarat HC verdict deals a big blow to Rahul Gandhi. It said that the Trial Court conviction order is proper, there was no need to interfere with it. Dismissing the application, the court further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi.

A stay on conviction would have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as Member of Parliament (MP). However, the Congress leader will not be able to contest elections or seek revocation of the suspension of his status as an MP. Gandhi can appeal the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

A Surat court had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail on March 23. The court had convicted the former Congress chief under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi. Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad following the conviction.

