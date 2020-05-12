Gujarat HC declares BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudadama's election from Dholka as void

In a major shock to the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election in 2017 assembly polls as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Gujarat government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Chudasama's election from Dholka constituency was challenged by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod. Chudasama won the election by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

In his petition, Rathod alleged that the BJP candidate indulged in "corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes".

The order declared the election void was passed by Justice Paresh Upadhyay on the petition of Rathod.