Gujarat HC bar to move SC for Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) has decided to move the Supreme Court against the union government's lackadaisical approach and unnecessary delay in the appointment of senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Akil Kureshi, as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Notably, the Supreme Court collegium had in March recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi, who is presently working as a puisne judge in the Bombay High Court on his transfer from Gujarat in November last year.

However, the centre while clearing several other names for the judgeship in various high court's has expressed its reluctance in case of Justice Kureshi. It was more evident when the centre notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha as Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on June 7, ignoring the recommendation of Justice Kureshi by the apex court collegium.

Interestingly, as per the resolution of GHCAA, the decision to file a petition on the issue before the top court was taken after Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad intimidated over phone that he is not inclined to meet a delegation of lawyers from GHCAA on the issue.