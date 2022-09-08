Search icon
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat calls Hindus 'biggest bigots'

He made this statement on Wednesday in the Poicha village of the Narmada district while addressing a seminar on 'Organic Farming In Nature's Lap'.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Acharya Devvrat (File)

Rajpipla (Narmada): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat`s statement has sparked a controversy after he called Hindus hypocrites.

He made this statement on Wednesday in the Poicha village of the Narmada district while addressing a seminar on 'Organic Farming In Nature's Lap'.

State`s two leading newspapers have quoted Governor Acharya Devvrat: "People chant 'Jai Gau Mata', but they keep cow in their stable till she is giving milk. Once she stops giving milk, they abandon her on roads. That is why I say Hindus are bigots number 1. Hindu religion and cow are interlinked, but here people chant `Jai Gau Mata` out of selfishness."

He stated further: "People visit temples, mosques, church, Gurudwara, to pray to God so that God will bless them. I announce that if you return to organic farming, God will be automatically happy with you. I, with scientific evidence, am saying that with the use of chemical fertiliser you are killing cattle. If you go for organic farming, then you will give life to cattle."

