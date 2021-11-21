Headlines

Gujarat government to resume offline classes for class 1-5 from November 22

Classes will resume once the Diwali vacations are over and no student will be allowed to enter school premises without parents permission

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2021, 04:02 PM IST

The Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel-led Gujarat government has decided to resume school for classes 1 to 5 across the state from Monday, November 22. 

Informing the media, State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said, "Offline classes for standard 1 to 5 to begin from tomorrow in the state. Attendance will be optional and consent of the parents (for their children to attend the classes) will be needed."

However, Vaghani said that the health department of the state will take complete measures to make arrangements for the school and its staff to resume class without any hindrance. He said, "the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) remains the same as applied for other classes where offline education is resumed."

Students will be attending school offline for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us. Classes will resume once the Diwali vacations are over i.e November 22 and no student will be allowed to enter school premises without parents' permission. 

Meanwhile, the state had already resumed school for classes 6-8 from September 2 with a 50 per cent capacity. 

 

