Gujarat government extends night curfew for 27 cities till February 4 - Check guidelines here

Officials said on Friday that the night curfew imposed in 27 cities in Gujarat to curb the coronavirus pandemic has been extended till February 4. The decision to extend the date of the night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, a release said, adding that though the number of new coronavirus cases were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 persons were found infected during the last 24 hours.

After a sudden surge in cases, the state government had, on January 21, announced night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight major ones where it was imposed much earlier.

The tenure of the curfew between 10 pm to 6 am was to end on January 29, so the decision was taken to extend it, an official said.

While shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas, and beauty parlors, etc are allowed to operate till 10 pm, home delivery of food from hotels and restaurants is allowed 24 hours, said the release.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,51,209 new cases of Covid-19, 3,47,443 recoveries, and 627 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 21,05,611. The daily positivity rate stands at 15.88 percent.

The weekly positivity rate too witnessed a drop today; was recorded to be 17.47 percent. 164.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry, in its release, informed that 15,82,307 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 72.37 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.