Gujarat government announces night curfew for THESE 17 towns with high COVID-19 positivity rate

In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced night curfew for 17 more towns with a high positivity rate and extended the implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29.

While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29, a government release stated.



At the same time, the government has relaxed home delivery services for hotels and restaurants to 24 hours, while permitting these establishments to operate with 75 per cent capacity till 10 pm, it was stated.



The decisions were taken in a meeting of the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the existing pandemic situation.



At present, the night curfew is in force in eight metros namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities.



As per the release, the night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am will also be imposed in 17 towns with high positivity rates, including Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.



The curfew period, which was to end on January 22, has been extended till January 29, it was stated. According to the notification issued by the state home department, essential services are allowed during the night curfew and the other restrictions remain unchanged.



Shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlours, etc., are allowed to operate till 10 pm, while political, social and religious gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 150 persons at a venue in an open space, with the number not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity of an enclosed space.



No more than 100 mourners are permitted at funerals, the notification stated.

Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and buses can operate with 75 per cent seating capacity. Cinema halls, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, libraries, etc. Are allowed to operate with 50 per cent of their capacities, it was stated.