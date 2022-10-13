‘Gujarat gave 27 years to BJP, now people have chosen AAP’: Raghav Chadha addresses massive rally in Gir Somnath

AAP MP Raghav Chadha (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections 2022 and has made major claims that the people of the state have decided to give a chance to their party, ousting BJP and Congress from the state.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that after giving a chance to Congress and BJP for decades, the people of Gujarat have decided to choose AAP as their ruling party in the upcoming elections, which are expected to be held in December.

With AAP leaders making constant appearances in public rallies and political gatherings across Gujarat, the party has claimed multiple times that reports suggest AAP will win the Gujarat elections 2022 with a significant margin, defeating the ruling AAP in the state.

Raghav Chadha, while addressing a massive gathering in the Gir Somnath district, said, “After giving 35 years to Congress, and 27 years to BJP, the people of Gujarat have decided to give one chance to Kejriwal this time. Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne (one chance for Kejriwal).”

While he was in Gir Somnath to address a political rally, AAP Gujarat co-in-charge and MP Raghav Chadha also made an appearance at the Somnath Temple to offer his prayers. He highlighted that AAP’s aim in the state is to eradicate corruption and poverty, with plans to construct more schools.

Chadha also talked about offering subsidized electricity and opening Mohalla Clinics across Gujarat, which is similar to the model applied by the AAP government in Delhi.

Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that his party is all set to win the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 with a significant margin, citing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report as his source. He further said that he is hoping for the margin to increase after votes are in.

READ | Who is Sameer Vishnoi, the Chhattisgarh IAS officer arrested by ED?