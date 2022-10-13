Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Gujarat gave 27 years to BJP, now people have chosen AAP’: Raghav Chadha addresses massive rally in Gir Somnath

AAP leader Raghav Chadha addressed a huge gathering in the Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, saying that the people have ‘made their choice.’

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

‘Gujarat gave 27 years to BJP, now people have chosen AAP’: Raghav Chadha addresses massive rally in Gir Somnath
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections 2022 and has made major claims that the people of the state have decided to give a chance to their party, ousting BJP and Congress from the state.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that after giving a chance to Congress and BJP for decades, the people of Gujarat have decided to choose AAP as their ruling party in the upcoming elections, which are expected to be held in December.

With AAP leaders making constant appearances in public rallies and political gatherings across Gujarat, the party has claimed multiple times that reports suggest AAP will win the Gujarat elections 2022 with a significant margin, defeating the ruling AAP in the state.

Raghav Chadha, while addressing a massive gathering in the Gir Somnath district, said, “After giving 35 years to Congress, and 27 years to BJP, the people of Gujarat have decided to give one chance to Kejriwal this time. Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne (one chance for Kejriwal).”

While he was in Gir Somnath to address a political rally, AAP Gujarat co-in-charge and MP Raghav Chadha also made an appearance at the Somnath Temple to offer his prayers. He highlighted that AAP’s aim in the state is to eradicate corruption and poverty, with plans to construct more schools.

Chadha also talked about offering subsidized electricity and opening Mohalla Clinics across Gujarat, which is similar to the model applied by the AAP government in Delhi.

Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that his party is all set to win the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 with a significant margin, citing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report as his source. He further said that he is hoping for the margin to increase after votes are in.

READ | Who is Sameer Vishnoi, the Chhattisgarh IAS officer arrested by ED?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.