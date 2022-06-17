Gujarat: Gandhinagar civic body postpones plan to name road after PM Modi's mother Hiraba

Picture: File Photo

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) in Gujarat postponed its decision on Thursday that a road in the state capital will be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba Modi. Hiraba, who resides in Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi, will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 18.

READ | Agnipath scheme: What will Agniveers do after four years? Centre explains its 5-point support plan

Hitesh Makwana, head of the BJP-ruled local body, stated on Wednesday that the council has chosen to rename a road in Raysan village 'Pujya Hiraba Marg' so that "the next generation gains inspiration from her life." However, the GMC said on Thursday that the ceremony has been delayed. The road cannot be called at this time since the GMC has not yet developed a policy for naming city roads, according to the statement. "...This proposal now stands postponed and will be considered in the future when a policy is formulated," said the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in Gujarat for two days beginning today, will meet with his mother to seek her blessings as she approaches her 100th birthday. PM Modi will start and set the foundation for major development projects worth Rs 21,000 crore during his visit. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi would unveil the renovated Shree Kalika Mata temple at Pavagadh Hill on June 18, followed by a visit to Virasat Van. He will also take part in the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara, where he will launch and pave the way for projects worth more than Rs 21,000 crore.

READ | PM Modi to visit Gujarat on a 2-day trip today, launch projects worth Rs 21,000 crore

(With PTI inputs)