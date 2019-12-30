Gujarat: Four labourers missing after chemical storage tank explodes at warehouse near Kandla Port

At least four labourers went missing on Monday after an explosion occurred at a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Emergency personnel reached the spot promptly to conduct the firefighting operation and soon after the incident, a police team was dispatched. A thorough investigation is being conducted.

According to Deputy SP, Gandhidham, DS Vaghela, the fire was a result of an explosion in a tank stored in the warehouse. "The tank number 303 at the warehouse of the Indian Molasses Company (IMC) was stored with Methanol when the explosion took place," news agency ANI quoted the police official.

Further details are awaited