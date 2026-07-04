Gujarat Floods: Fire department rescues stranded people in Junagadh after heavy rain

Fire department teams rescued several people stranded in floodwaters near Samdhiyala village in Gujarat’s Junagadh after heavy rain.

Fire Department personnel on Saturday rescued several people stranded in floodwaters near Samdhiyala village of Gujarat's Junagadh district following heavy rainfall.

The rescue operation was carried out safely and no casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall (5-15 mm per hour) accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and gusty surface winds of 41-61 kmph at isolated places across several districts of Gujarat, including Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat and Tapi.

The IMD has also warned of a moderate probability (30-60 per cent) of cloud-to-ground lightning in these districts.

Meanwhile, a relentless spell of monsoon rainfall has severely disrupted normal life across western India, triggering intense waterlogging, stranding commuters, and leading to fatalities in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In Gujarat's Jamnagar district, the Dhrol area bore the brunt of the onslaught, with incessant downpours inundating multiple arterial roads. The sudden flooding left numerous vehicles, including school buses full of children, stranded on waterlogged streets, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep waters to commute.

(With ANI Inputs)