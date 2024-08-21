Twitter
India

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

The chief spokeswoman for Western Railway, JK Jayant, reportedly confirmed that the trials will begin in the coming days.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...
Indian Railways is getting ready to launch the Vande Bharat Metro in Gujarat, building on the popularity of the Vande Bharat Express trains. Trial runs for this upcoming metro service, which will be the first of its kind in the country, will soon begin. Trial runs for the Vande Bharat Metro, which will run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, are expected to start soon.

JK Jayant, the Western Railway Chief Spokesperson, reportedly confirmed that the trials will start in the upcoming days. The purpose of this initiative is to improve efficiency and connectivity, especially in light of recent improvements made to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai railway route.In order to meet the demands of regular commuters, the Vande Bharat Metro offers a quick and convenient mode of transportation. 

In order to guarantee that the service is optimised for passengers, Jayant underlined that a final decision regarding the metro's route will be made shortly.At the Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad, a 20-coach Vande Bharat train recently underwent testing and achieved a top speed of 130 km/h.

The chief spokeswoman for Western Railway, JK Jayant, reportedly confirmed that the trials will begin in the coming days.

To cater to the needs of frequent travellers, the Vande Bharat Metro provides an efficient and comfortable means of transportation. Jayant emphasised that a final decision regarding the metro's route will be made soon in order to ensure that the service is optimised for passengers.

A 20-coach Vande Bharat train recently underwent testing at Ahmedabad's Kalupur railway station, where it reached a top speed of 130 km/h.

