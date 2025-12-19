FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you; know about comedian couple's car collection also

Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande had South Korean version and many missed it

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on Nishaanchi box office failure: 'I expected it a little bit more but...'

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for.

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship wit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

The draft electoral rolls were published in Ahmedabad by the Election Commission on Friday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 07:41 PM IST

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gujarat SIR: Nearly 74 lakh voters have been dropped from Gujarat's draft electoral rolls after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. With this, the total count of electors reduced to 4.34 crore as against the 5.08 crore earlier, an official said on Friday, PTI reported. The draft electoral rolls were published in Ahmedabad by the Election Commission on Friday.

Gujarat Electoral Roll

The names of voters in the following categories were deleted in the draft electoral rolls -- deceased voters (18,07,278), absent voters (9,69,662), voters who have permanently migrated (40,25,553), voters registered in two places (3,81,470), and others (1,89,364), a release from the CEO office said.

A total of 73.73 lakh voters were omitted from the electoral rolls after the exercise initiated by the EC to clean the rolls, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hareet Shukla said. "Before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered in the state. After the publication of these rolls, the number of voters is now 4,34,70,109," he said. "During the SIR campaign, the names of a total of 73,73,327 voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll," Shukla said.

The SIR exercise began in Gujarat on November 4 and ended on December 14. After the publication of draft rolls, objections and claims regarding them can be submitted to authorities till January 18, the EC earlier said.

READ | Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: Here's how to check if your name is on voter list

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues in India, US
Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’
Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship wit
BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row
BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare
Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here
Gujarat First Draft SIR: No. of voters drops by 74 lakh to...; details here
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you; know about comedian couple's car collection also
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement