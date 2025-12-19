Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

The draft electoral rolls were published in Ahmedabad by the Election Commission on Friday.

Gujarat SIR: Nearly 74 lakh voters have been dropped from Gujarat's draft electoral rolls after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. With this, the total count of electors reduced to 4.34 crore as against the 5.08 crore earlier, an official said on Friday, PTI reported. The draft electoral rolls were published in Ahmedabad by the Election Commission on Friday.

Gujarat Electoral Roll

The names of voters in the following categories were deleted in the draft electoral rolls -- deceased voters (18,07,278), absent voters (9,69,662), voters who have permanently migrated (40,25,553), voters registered in two places (3,81,470), and others (1,89,364), a release from the CEO office said.

A total of 73.73 lakh voters were omitted from the electoral rolls after the exercise initiated by the EC to clean the rolls, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hareet Shukla said. "Before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered in the state. After the publication of these rolls, the number of voters is now 4,34,70,109," he said. "During the SIR campaign, the names of a total of 73,73,327 voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll," Shukla said.

The SIR exercise began in Gujarat on November 4 and ended on December 14. After the publication of draft rolls, objections and claims regarding them can be submitted to authorities till January 18, the EC earlier said.