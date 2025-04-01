An explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district killed 18 people and injured five, with most victims being workers from Madhya Pradesh.

At least 18 people were killed in a tragic explosion at a firecracker factory in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Tuesday morning. The explosion occurred around 9:45 am in an industrial area near Deesa town, causing a massive blast that led to the collapse of a concrete slab at the factory. The incident, which has left five others injured, has sent shockwaves through the region.

Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana confirmed that 18 people had died in the explosion. The victims, mostly workers from Madhya Pradesh, were inside the factory at the time of the blast. Many of them had brought their family members along with them, making the tragedy even more devastating. The explosion was so powerful that it collapsed the entire RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) slab of the building, trapping the workers under the debris. Relief teams have been working tirelessly to remove the rubble and rescue any survivors.

Banaskantha collector Mihir Patel mentioned that no evidence has been found indicating that the factory was actively manufacturing firecrackers. The unit was meant to store firecrackers, and it is still unclear what caused the explosion. Initially, there was speculation that it was a firecracker factory, but investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to each of the injured. Patel assured the public that the state government is closely monitoring the relief and rescue efforts, ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical care.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed his grief over the loss of workers from MP and promised full support to the affected families. Yadav stated that the state government would extend all necessary help to the workers’ families during this difficult time.

The explosion has drawn widespread attention, with local and state authorities working together to investigate the cause and provide assistance to the affected families. The incident highlights the dangers present in factories dealing with hazardous materials like firecrackers and underscores the need for stringent safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future.