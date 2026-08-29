FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India

China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

A major fire broke out at a raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda GIDC area on Saturday morning, with several fire tenders deployed to control the blaze.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
ANI Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A massive fire broke out at a raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda GIDC Phase 3 on Saturday morning, triggering a fire department response. The blaze was reported at around 9:40 am at Plot No. 28 in the industrial area.

    Officials have not yet confirmed any casualties or the exact cause of the fire.

    Multiple fire tenders deployed

    After receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders from GIDC, Nikol, Naroda, Chandkheda and Shahpur were sent to the factory. A water bowser from Nikol was also deployed as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

    Further details about the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are awaited.

    About Naroda GIDC

    Naroda GIDC is one of Ahmedabad's major industrial areas. The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation established and manages it to support manufacturing and business activities in the region.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
    Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
    Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
    Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
    Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India
    China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India
    J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway
    J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies
    Maharashtra: FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajinagar
    FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajin
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
    From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
    From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
    From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
    From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
    From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement