Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

A major fire broke out at a raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda GIDC area on Saturday morning, with several fire tenders deployed to control the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at a raisin products factory in Ahmedabad's Naroda GIDC Phase 3 on Saturday morning, triggering a fire department response. The blaze was reported at around 9:40 am at Plot No. 28 in the industrial area.

Officials have not yet confirmed any casualties or the exact cause of the fire.

Multiple fire tenders deployed

After receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders from GIDC, Nikol, Naroda, Chandkheda and Shahpur were sent to the factory. A water bowser from Nikol was also deployed as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

Further details about the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are awaited.

About Naroda GIDC

Naroda GIDC is one of Ahmedabad's major industrial areas. The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation established and manages it to support manufacturing and business activities in the region.